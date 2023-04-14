Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 2,295 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $67,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 463,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Down 3.6 %

FLYW traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 561,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

