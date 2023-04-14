Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 2,295 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $67,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 463,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,687,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Down 3.6 %
FLYW traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 561,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,812. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Recommended Stories
