Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.55

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.55 and traded as high as C$60.64. Fortis shares last traded at C$60.07, with a volume of 628,072 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

About Fortis

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 81.29%.

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.