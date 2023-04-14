Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 899,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,995,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

