Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 8,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forza X1

