Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
LVHD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 223,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
