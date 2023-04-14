Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $4.07 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges.

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

