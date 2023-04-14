Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.12

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 591279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George K. Martin bought 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

