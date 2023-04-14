Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,456.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Gecina Stock Performance

Gecina stock remained flat at $100.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gecina has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

