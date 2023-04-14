Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €91.90 ($99.89) and last traded at €90.90 ($98.80). 147,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.75 ($96.47).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($156.63) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($107.07) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

