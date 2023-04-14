Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.90

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $16.74. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

