Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,055 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 2,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,994. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07.

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

