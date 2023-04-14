goeasy (GSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):

4/4/2023 – goeasy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

3/30/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$136.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$195.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00.

3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00.

2/17/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$196.00.

2/17/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00.

2/16/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19.

Get goeasy Ltd alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 6.4398368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at goeasy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.