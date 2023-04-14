goeasy (GSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):
- 4/4/2023 – goeasy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
- 3/30/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00.
- 3/29/2023 – goeasy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$136.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$195.00.
- 3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$140.00.
- 3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00.
- 3/29/2023 – goeasy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00.
- 2/17/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$192.00 to C$196.00.
- 2/17/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$170.00.
- 2/16/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$175.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$180.00 to C$185.00.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of GSY opened at C$95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 37.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 6.4398368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
goeasy Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at goeasy
In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
