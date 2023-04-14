Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Critical Contrast

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 4.14% 4.94% 2.82% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Resource and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gold Resource presently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 309.29%. Given Gold Resource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $138.72 million 0.72 -$6.32 million $0.07 16.14 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 8.51 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

