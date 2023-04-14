Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Golden Arrow Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Golden Arrow Merger has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Arrow Merger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the fourth quarter worth $20,989,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the fourth quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

