Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
AUMN stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)
