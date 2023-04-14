Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price objective on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

