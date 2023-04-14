Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 11,695 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 902.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

