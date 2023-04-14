Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.76. 722,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,583,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a PE ratio of 923.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock worth $9,191,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

