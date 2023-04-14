Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

