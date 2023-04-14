Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 24,708 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.61% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,905,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 471,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 393,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,496.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 268,683 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $71.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $71.56.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

