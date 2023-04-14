Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Bank of America

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 51.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

