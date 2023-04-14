Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0670

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $821,243.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,476.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00316671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00073715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00530274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00435820 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.