GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 2,866.7% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GrowLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PHOT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 68,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,260. GrowLife has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get GrowLife alerts:

About GrowLife

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.