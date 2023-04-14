H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Financial Review

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 915.63%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -62.91% -52.22% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

