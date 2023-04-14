HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.61

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 40798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 129,996 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Further Reading

