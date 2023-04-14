HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $298.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $279.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.27.

HCA opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.33.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $21,950,034. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

