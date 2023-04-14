Head-To-Head Analysis: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) versus MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group -4.12% 9.08% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A G-III Apparel Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings for MGO Global and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus target price of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than MGO Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and G-III Apparel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $1.05 million 14.20 N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.23 -$133.06 million ($2.92) -5.56

MGO Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G-III Apparel Group.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats MGO Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes sales of products under the company’s owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The Retail segment consists primarily of direct sales to consumers through company-operated stores, DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H Bass, Andrew Marc, and Wilsons Leather. The company was founded by Aron Goldfarb in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

