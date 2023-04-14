Head-To-Head Survey: Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) & Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF)

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) and Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capricorn Energy and Else Nutrition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricorn Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25 Else Nutrition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Else Nutrition has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Else Nutrition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Else Nutrition is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 17.13 $894.50 million N/A N/A Else Nutrition $6.56 million 8.41 -$13.55 million ($0.12) -4.08

This table compares Capricorn Energy and Else Nutrition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capricorn Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Else Nutrition.

Profitability

This table compares Capricorn Energy and Else Nutrition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A Else Nutrition -206.82% -80.11% -62.52%

Summary

Capricorn Energy beats Else Nutrition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea. The International segment consists of all other regions where the firm currently holds exploration licenses such as Mexico, Ireland, Western Sahara, and the Mediterranean. The company was founded by William Benjamin Bowring Gammell in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products. The company also offers its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

