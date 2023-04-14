Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 616.1% in March

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,749,500 shares, a growth of 616.1% from the March 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMC remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,621,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,753,438. Healthier Choices Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of healthy daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Vapor. The Grocery segment offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins & supplements, packaged groceries, meat & seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items.

