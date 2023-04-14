Heirloom Wealth Management Invests $1.66 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

