Heirloom Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.3% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 390,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

