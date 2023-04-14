Heirloom Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 720,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,310. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

