Heirloom Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Crown Castle accounts for about 0.5% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $131.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,336. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

