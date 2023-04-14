Heirloom Wealth Management Takes $484,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. 492,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.