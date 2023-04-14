Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Heritage Global Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 82.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Global by 36.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.
