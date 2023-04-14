Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Trading 3% Higher

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01.

Holmen AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Holmen AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

