Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

