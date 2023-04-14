Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $2.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.04.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Home Point Capital Stock Down 9.4 %
Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.