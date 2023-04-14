Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,781,000 after buying an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $31,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

