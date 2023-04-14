Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after acquiring an additional 196,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $31,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,562. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average is $201.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

