Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $98.20 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $98.20 million and approximately $71.50 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00006378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.9819504 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $77,371,073.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

