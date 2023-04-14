Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.43

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 593816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

