Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.29%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.