Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.58. 2,400,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,603,361. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

