Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,250 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

