Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

