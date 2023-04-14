Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,904.71

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $30,512.26 or 1.00216582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $273.68 million and approximately $32,904.71 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

