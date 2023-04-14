IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.24

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.24 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.78). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 134,069 shares traded.

IDOX Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £288.46 million, a PE ratio of 6,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.