Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
ILMN traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,760. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.93.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
