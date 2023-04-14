IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 305,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 168,691 shares.The stock last traded at $29.35 and had previously closed at $29.42.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

