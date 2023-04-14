Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.81. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.2192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.40%.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

