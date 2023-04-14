Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,519 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 844,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150,744 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

